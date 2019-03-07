"We're always here for you": Batley restaurant's message to man who stole charity box

A popular Batley restaurant has extended an open letter to the man who stole a charity box from their premises.

Chaiiwala, an Indian street food restaurant based in Market Place, put the message out on social media yesterday.

Customers had contributed change to the charity box in aid of One Nation - a charity that supports international relief projects.

The message read: "An open message to the man who took our One Nation charity box in which our lovely customers donate everyday:

"Whilst it’s very upsetting you did that, it’s more upsetting you felt the need to do that.

"We're a ‘family’ business - despite being a franchise we consider all of Batley & our customers to be our family too.

"If ever you need food or money, you're more than welcome to just ask.

"We've been donating food to the homeless & needy since our training began & we'll continue to do so.

"My brother we forgive you & we're always here for you. Chaiiwala Batley team".