Weight-loss mum is in the pictures

A mother of three from Batley has celebrated losing seven stone with her own boudoir photo shoots.

Caralee Loonat, 42, started her wellness journey in April 2016. Since then she has become a gym bunny, decreased the need for her inhaler, has more confidence and is able to do more with her children.

She decided to take action after hitting 22st 5lbs and suffering with sleep apnea.

Caralee said: “I started my journey in April 2016, weighing 22 stone give pounds, to find myself again as I felt I had lost my identity and wanted myself back.

“I went to the doctors where I was struggling with sleep apnea and relied heavily on inhalers.

“I was referred to WW by the doctor for a 12-week trial (even if the NHS had not referred me I would have chosen this plan as my mother has been successful with it).

“I joined my local workshop ran by Wellness Coach Paula Joyce. My lifestyle has changed massively thanks to the WW plan. I started this journey to find myself again. Not only have I been able to get back to myself but my confidence has grown in leaps and bounds.

“I now go to the gym seven days a week on average and I even ran Race for Life for the first time in July 2017 in a time of 43 minutes – that’s 22 minutes off the average time.

“I haven’t used my inhalers in over a year and my sleep apnea while not totally gone is getting better. I have done not one but two boudoir photo shoots with my new found confidence and even though I have a little way to go, I am feeling the benefits and know I can do this!”