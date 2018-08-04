Writer pens kids time travel book

An author from Heckmondwike is writing a time-travelling mystery series for children.

Nikki Young, has taken inspiration from the town for her story, as well as the Grammar School where she was a pupil.

Time School: We Will Remember Them is the first book in a series of tales that centres on four children, a school, events that have occurred during its 100-year history, and how the lives of the people who have studied there connect the present with the past.

In this story, the second novel written by Nikki, a run of mini disasters means friends Jess, Nadia, Tomma and Ash barely make it to the station to catch their train to school.

What they find is a far cry from the usual packed commuter train they’re expecting.

When they arrive at Hickley School, the children are surprised to find some of the buildings missing and they don’t recognise any of the other pupils, who are all dressed in a different style of uniform.

Nikki said: “I’ve always been fascinated by genealogy and the idea of the ghosts of the past intermingling with the present – a whispering reminder from the once-living, telling us not to forget them.

“The Time School series explores this concept and the children in the stories uncover things about their past they had no idea about, but that have a direct reflection on their current lives. This helps them to understand more about themselves.”

Time School: We Will Remember Them is available from www.troubador.co.uk or via Amazon. It is suitable for 9-12 year olds.