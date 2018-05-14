Yorkshire Building Society supports End Youth Homelessness campaign

The Batley branch of Yorkshire Building Society is backing End Youth Homelessness Week as part of its partnership with the charity.

End Youth Homelessness (EYH) is a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK.

An estimated 86,000 young people in the UK are homeless each year and, according to latest figures, 410 young people in the Kirklees area received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.

People in Batley can help EYH by making a donation at the society’s branch, on Branch Road.

The money raised will go towards the society funded Rent Deposit Scheme for EYH.

The provides practical help to homeless young people in the UK who are ready to move out of supported accommodation and into homes of their own.

Lorraine Thornton, manager of the Batley branch, said: “It’s shocking that so many young people in Kirklees have had to receive homelessness support last year. We’re proud to be backing End Youth Homelessness Week to help highlight the issue in our community and nationally.

“Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need.

“Thanks to the support of people in Batley we have already raised a fantastic £1,199 that will go towards providing homes to homeless young people.”

Through the course of the society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

Every year, EYH works directly with over 26,000 vulnerable and homeless young people aged 16-25 across the UK. For more information please visit www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters.