Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival: the full week-long events programme and how to book

Cheese lovers have an entire week of tastings, workshops, pairing demonstrations and a host of other cheese-themed events to look forward to at the Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival, as it returns for its second year.

Running from 15 to 23 September, the feast of events will champion the delicious local produce found across the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Following on from last year's successful inaugral event, this year's offering features new venues, events and the launch of several new cheeses, including Stonebeck farmhouse cheese, which visitors can try for the first time at Low Riggs Farm on 15 and 16 September.

Visitors can also look forward to cheese-inspired menus, cheese-making workshops and appetite-building outdoor activities, including guided walks, a six-mile trail run at Askrigg and a two-day bike ride through the heart of cheese-making territory in Wensleydale and Swaledale.

History buffs and cheese-making connoisseurs are also well-catered for with days devoted to celebrating the county's rich dairying heritage.

Events programme

Saturday 15 September

- Stonebeck Cheese Open Farm Weekend - Low Riggs Farm, Nidderdale

- Whey Hey! Guided Walk - starting in Hawes

Sunday 16 September

- Stonebeck Cheese Open Farm Weekend - Low Riggs Farm, Nidderdale

- Secret Squirrel: Guided Walk - starting in Hawes

- Low Borrowbridge Farm Open Day - Tebay

- Westmorland Wedge Cycle Journey - Askrigg to Kirkby Stephen

- Sunday Cheese Scone Making! - Firebox Café, Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

- Six Course Dales Celebration Menu - The Black Bull, Sedbergh

Monday 17 September

- Philosophy Walk - starting in Hawes

Tuesday 18 September

- The Milky Way: Guided Walk - starting in Askrigg

- Taste in Time: Farmhouse Food - Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

- Dairy Days - Askrigg Village Hall

- Low Borrowbridge Farm Guided Walk - Tebay

Wednesday 19 September

- Cheese Lovers Night - Wine by Slow Food Kitchen

- A Cheese & Wine Tasting Experience - The Kings Arms, Askrigg

Thursday 20 September

- Truckle in the Trees: Forest Schools for Kids ~ Freeholders' Wood, Aysgarth Falls

- Bushcraft: A Practical Woodland Session for Adults ~ Freeholders' Wood, Aysgarth Falls

- Beer & Cheese Tasting Event ~ St Marks Stays, Cautley

- Riverbank Rarebit ~ Riverbank Burnsall

- Cheese & Wine Tasting Event ~ Campbell's of Leyburn

- Taste in Time: Farmhouse Food ~ Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

Friday 21 September

- Riverbank Rarebit - Riverbank Burnsall

- In the Kitchen: Making Cheese in Victorian Times - Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

- Cheese Themed Bistro Night - The Churchmouse, Barbon

- Glorious Game Celebration - Bolton Castle

- Cheesey Run - Six mile trail run with Askrigg Camping

Saturday 22 September

- Beer & Beef Festival - Springhill Farm, Jervaulx

- Local Farmers Market - Brymor Ice Cream, Jervaulx

- Cheesy 2 Dales Childrens Bike Ride - starting at Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

- Riverbank Rarebit - Riverbank Burnsall

Sunday 23 September

- Riverbank Rarebit - Riverbank Burnsall

- Traditional Wensleydale Cheese Making Session: A Step Back to the 1930s - The Courtyard Dairy, Austwick

Happening all week

- Lancashire vs. Yorkshire Cheese Tasting Competition - The Bolton Arms, Redmire

- Cheese Menu - Corn Mill Tearoom, Bainbridge

- Bringing Back the Humble Pie - Humble Pie, Askrigg (except Sunday)

- Yorkshire Cheese Tasting - The Churchmouse, Barbon

- Homemade Savoury Tea - Jervaulx Abbey

- Cheese Themed Menu - Coppice Café, Aysgarth Falls National Park Centre

- Cheese Fest Tea - Mill Race Teashop, Yore Mill, Aysgarth

- Six Course Tasting Menu - Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Bolton Abbey (except Monday)

- Yorkshire Cheese Menu - The Courtyard Dairy, Austwick

- A Cornucopia of Cheese and Charcuterie - Town End Farm Shop, Airton (except Monday)

- Fish with a Twist and Cave-aged Chorizo - Stump Cross Caverns, Pateley Bridge

- Special Cheese and Local Produce Menu - Stump Cross Caverns, Pateley Bridge

How to book

Some of the events during the week are free to attend, while at others booking is essential.

For further information on how to book, including event times and admission prices, visit yorkshiredales.org.uk and click on the event you are interested in.