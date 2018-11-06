You can travel to these Christmas markets in Europe for less than £145 from Leeds Bradford Airport

Bonfire night has been and gone which means the countdown to Christmas is officially on and there's a string of festive markets due to pitch up in and around Leeds in the next few weeks to help kickstart that seasonal cheer.

But if you're bored of the same old fare, you could escape on a Christmas market break in Europe for a change in scenery - and it won't cost you that much.

Travellers can enjoy seasonal food, drink, gift stalls and ice skating at these locations around Europe

Here are a few idyllic festive locations you could visit for less than £145:

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sample the delights of Amsterdam's festive village (Museumplein) this winter, where the large square is transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with an ice rink and market stalls brimming with souvenirs and seasonal treats.

Cost: £82 (return flights on 17 December)

Geneva, Switzerland

Soak up the beauty of this Swiss city and enjoy the array of Christmas markets that are on offer, with most starting one month in advance of the big day.

Each market offers a variety of gifts, including jewellery, wooden crafts, candles, minerals and stones, while food won't be in short supply, with the likes of hot dogs, pastries, cakes and mulled wine all on offer.

Cost: £90 (return flights on 21 December)

Budapest, Hungary

The Christmas Market on Vorosmarty Square is one of the oldest and arguably most impressive in Budapest, brimming with charming wooden stalls full of seasonal food and handmade gifts.

Held from 9 November 2018 to 1 January 2019, visitors can soak up the festive feel under the twinkling lights and enjoy a taste of a traditional Hungarian market.

Cost: £107 (return flights on 7 December)

Copenhagen, Denmark

The stunning setting of Copenhagen is sure to ignite that Christmas spirit, with plenty of markets taking place around the city to sample an array of festive delights.

The Nyhavn Christmas market is considered one of the cosiest in Copenhagen, offering visitors mulled wine, hot drinks, tasty seasonal food and entertainment at the picturesque old harbour, taking place from 9 November to 23 December.

Cost: £122 (return flights from 30 November to 2 December)

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague's Old Town Square is transformed into an enchanting Christmas haven from December through to early January, boasting a wealth of market stalls, an animals stable, live entertainment and an impressive real Christmas tree draped in lights at its heart.

Cost: £124 (return flights on 13 December)

Berlin, Germany

Travellers looking to soak up the Christmas spirit in Germany will have plenty of choice, with an array of markets held around the city from late November into December.

With markets held at Altstadt Spandau and Richardplatz, to Jagdschloss Grunewald and the Red Town Hall, there are plenty of locations to choose from.

Cost: £128 (return flights on 17 December)

Krakow, Poland

Enjoy a taste of Christmas in the beautiful city of Krakow this winter, where the central square will be laden with gifts and goodies from 30 November until 26 December.

Among the wooden stalls are a range of festive decorations, toys, sweets and hot food, all to be enjoyed alongside a sprinkling of live entertainment, including carol singing to get you in the Christmas mood.

Cost: £143 (return flights on 17 December)

*Prices correct at time of writing.