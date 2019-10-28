'You didn't deserve this' - Tributes left to Batley motorcyclist, 56, killed in Wakefield crash

Floral tributes have been left for a Batley man who died at the scene of a fatal crash recently.

Andrew Dawson, 56, from Batley, died at the scene of the collision on Aberford Road, in Wakfield, on Tuesday, October 15.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal crash in Wakefield.

At 6.15pm, a Peugeot Expert van heading towards the city was attempting to turn right into Castle Gate when it was in collision with a Suzuki GSX Motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Dawson, the rider of the motorbike, died at the scene.

More than a dozen floral tributes have been left at the scene, many paying tribute to Mr Dawson.

One of the tributes reads: "What a lovely bloke you were and a pleasure to know you.

"You didn't deserve this. God bless you mate."

Anyone with information or anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101, quoting log 1443 of 15/10.

