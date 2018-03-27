Young barber pair are a cut above!

A pair of apprentice barbers have proved they are a cut above the rest after excelling at a national hairdressing competition.

Josh Fox, aged 18, and Haydn White, 19, both impressed at the recent Blackpool Hairdressing Competitions at The Winter Gardens.

The duo, who are apprentices at Cleckheaton salon JR Men’s Hairdressing, impressed judges at the event with Josh earning first place and Haydn coming third in the Barber Total Look category where participants had to style a model on stage.

Josh said: “I was over the moon when it was announced that I’d won.

“We had half-an-hour on stage to do a blow-dry and style.

“We’d practiced in the build-up the night before.”

Josh, from Wibsey, was presented with a trophy for coming out on top whilst Haydn, from Gomersal, received a certificate and cash voucher for this bronze position.

Josh has been an apprentice at JR for 14 months while Hayden has been there for 10 months.

A spokesperson for JR said: “We were delighted with how they performed.

“They’ve both worked really hard and put alot of effort in and deserve their success.”