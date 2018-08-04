Young cadets know drill for first aid success

South and West Yorkshire Wing Air Cadets recently held its annual Training Day, open to all 33 squadrons in the Wing to compete in: Drill, Banner Drill, Band, First Aid and Aircraft Recognition.

The squadron enjoyed particular success in the following events:

Wing Commander Brian Daniel presents the Young Adult First Aid trophy to Corporals Christian Bartey and Jonathan Barrett.

Youth First Aid Winning team: Daniel Bartey, Toby Mathews, Freya Pugh and Laila Robinson. Winning individual: Laila Robinson.

Young Adult First Aid Winning team: Corporal Christian Bartey and Corporal Jonathan Barrett.

Open-age Aircraft Recognition - Runners-up and joint individual winner: Flight Sergeant Thomas Fedzin.

At the end of the day Wing Commander Brian Daniel, Officer Commanding South and West Yorkshire, presented trophies to the competition winners.

Squadron Commander Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell said: “Well done and thanks to everybody for turning out today, supporting the squadron and braving the oppressive heat!

“It’s really good that cadets have been able to keep up the success in first aid, as these were largely new teams, in fact Toby Mathews and Laila Robinson weren’t even cadets last year! So for them its on to the next round, representing South and West Yorkshire Wing in the North Region competition in the Autumn.”

The Mirfield Air Cadet Squadron meets at the Air Cadet Centre on Huddersfield Road near the Stocks Bank Road junction, on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Or for Dewsbury, 96 Squadron meets at their headquarters on Vulcan Road on Monday and Thursday evenings.

For more information please visit or contact Flt Lt Peter Doubell on 01924 498 896.