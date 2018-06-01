Young stars shine in Artspace plays

Dewsbury Arts Group’s youth theatre members showcased their talents over two evenings at the Artspace on Lower Peel Street earlier this month.

The first and second year students presented Goodnight Children Everywhere, a play written by David Foxton.

Set during the Second World War, the pupils of a small village school are preparing to put on a Nativity play when an influx of evacuees disrupts their plans.

This light-hearted piece provided much humour and allowed the young actors to explore characterisation to good effect. The arguments and fights between the two groups were well executed and very realistic. It was good to see how well the actors worked together and their obvious enjoyment shone through.

The third year members presented Freedoms Game, a new play written and directed by Matt Bailey, exploring the theme of war.

Set in a fictitious land during a new dark age where fear, slavery and death prevail, it follows one woman’s attempt to save her niece and to protect her people’s freedom from the tyrannical rulers.

In this chilling play, life has little value other than to provide entertainment in the arena and most traces of humanity have been lost.

The young actors all showed great commitment and focus in managing to realistically portray the joyless, hostile world they inhabited.

There were some very strong performances and excellent movement sequences.

If you are interested in joining the Youth Theatre email dewsburyartsgroup@ntlworld.com or go to the group’s website for more information.

Rehearsals are in full swing for the final main house show this season – a Broadway and West End musical The Music Man that starts on Friday 22 June. For bookings go to www.dewsburyartsgroup.info or call 03336 663366.