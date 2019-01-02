Your chance to nominate the best of Mirfield

It is now time to celebrate all that is great about Mirfield in the upcoming annual MyMirfield Dinner, Dance and Awards Fundraising Ball.

The event, on Saturday 23 March, will celebrate success, showcase all things Mirfield, help raise the profile of businesses and organisations, increase interaction across the town, and will be packed full of entertainment.

Awards: The event is organised by the MyMirfield team.

The black-tie evening will also include a sparkling reception, entertainment, a four-course meal, live music, dancers, fundraising, the award winners themselves, plus a few surprises along the way.

This year there are nine categories, and some minor changes from last year – but the criteria stays the same: Which Mirfield based businesses, events and organisations have made a positive contribution to the residents or community of Mirfield in the last 12 months?

MyMirfield want to know who you think has gone that extra mile this year in the area.

Last year saw Roger’s Gents Hairdressing, The Pear Tree, Haigh’s Farm Shop, Mirfield Round Table, Nest Photography, the Whole Autism Family, Little Deer Wood, Mirfield Netball, Mirfield Co-op and Ruth Edwards walk away with the prizes.

Richard Hartley from MyMirfield said: “It was made by seeing the winner’s faces, and the appreciation of the finalists to have been nominated by so many of the general public.

“It was made by people in Mirfield coming together to celebrate each other and what this town has to offer.

“If this highlights what we have collectively in Mirfield and brings more people into town – then the night has been a success.”

The window for public nominations is open now and will remain open until 5pm on Friday 25 January. The finalists will be chosen ahead of the public voting throughout March and the awards evening.

If you want to see your Mirfield favourites shortlisted, then either go to www.mymirfieldawards.co.uk or drop a line with the reason why to MyMirfield Awards, Mirfield Business Centre, 114 Huddersfield Rd, Mirfield WF14 8AB.

Tickets for the ball are now available from www.mymirfieldawards.co.uk.

The categories are:

Retailer (Gift shops, clothes shops, food shops, corner shops, supermarkets and online)

Food and Drink Business (Pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and takeaways)

Hair and Beauty Business (Hairdressers, spas and beauty salons)

Business, Professional or Tradesman of the Year (Architects, solicitors, accountants, manufacturers, electricians, plumbers, builders)

Activity Based Organisation (Fitness clubs, Scout groups and dance schools)

Sports Based Organisation (Sporting Individuals, teams or clubs)

Community Project or Organisation (Organisations, projects, friends of, volunteer groups)

Community Event or Day Out (One-off events, all year round days out, visitor attractions)

Above & Beyond (a business, organisation, or individual who went above their day-to-day and made something happen in 2018)