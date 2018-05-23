Your chance to take a look behind the scenes at Victorian Gothic Bagshaw Museum

There is an opportunity to take a peep behind the scenes at Bagshaw Museum in Batley.

Guided tours of the stunning Victorian Gothic building are being run on the first Sunday of the next two months.

As well as going into areas not normally open to the public, the tours will be a chance to learn more about the history of the building which was originally a mansion called The Woodlands, built by mill owner George Sheard in 1875.

When Sheard died in 1902, no buyer could be found for the elaborate Gothic revival structure which cost £25,000 to build, and so it was acquired by Batley Town Council for a nominal price of £5.

It was converted into a museum by Walter Bagshaw in 1911. It was originally called the Wilton Park Museum but was renamed in honour of its first curator following Walter Bagshaw’s death in 1927.

Tours are being run 1pm to 1.45pm and 2.30pm to 3.15pm on Sundays June 3 and July 1.

They are free and no booking is necessary – just turn up on the day. For further information contact Bagshaw Museum, Wilton Park, Batley on 01924 324765.

Similar ‘behind the scene’ tours are being held at Tolson Museum, Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on Sundays June 17 and July 15, at 1pm and 2.30pm.

The Bagshaw Museum was founded using Bagshaw’s own private collection. After his death, his daughter Violet Bagshaw continued to travel and acquire objects to donate to the museum. The museum’s holdings were significantly expanded in 1929, when it acquired 170 pieces from the collection of John Hilditch, a well-known orientalist.