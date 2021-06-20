Outdoor civil weddings and partnership ceremonies legalised in England and Wales from next month
Civil wedding and partnership ceremonies will be able to take place outdoors for the first time in England and Wales from next month.
It will be welcomed as a boost for the wedding industry after the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The law change will be introduced through a statutory instrument meaning a vote will not need to take place.
In a minor relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England, Monday (June 21) will see the 30-person cap on weddings lifted to allow more guests at ceremonies.
The relaxation of rules will see venues instead asked to limit numbers based on space, with social distancing measures enforced and masks worn.