Pubs permitted to extend opening hours on Sunday for Euros 2020 final

England could be playing in the final on Sunday. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open for an extra 15 minutes on Sunday, (July 11) in case the Euro 2020 final goes to extra time or penalties.

The government has said pubs will be allowed to remain open until 11:15pm for the final, which could see England playing if the team wins its semi-final match against Denmark.

Permission has been granted by Boris Johnson ahead of the game, which could see England play either Spain or Italy at Wembley.

The final is due to start at 8pm, and would ordinarily finish by about 10pm.

However, the potential for extra time and a penalty shoot-out means the match could end later than planned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

“The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

England’s progression in the competition – culminating potentially in their first major tournament win since 1966’s World Cup heroics – will be dependent on their semi-final clash with Denmark.

Around 60,000 supporters are expected to attend the event, including the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association.