'We will miss her always': BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw remembered after dying following AstraZeneca vaccine

The award winning presenter passed away age 44 (Photo: PA/Family Handout)

Lisa Shaw, the BBC Radio Newcastle presenter, passed away on Friday 21 May after receiving her AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - a coroner will consider if her death could have been complicated by the jab.

According to a report seen by the BBC, Newcastle’s senior coroner, Karen Dilks, has issued an interim fact-of-death certificate which lists “a complication of AstraZeneca Covid-19 virus vaccination” as a consideration, and confirms that an investigation into the reporter's death will be held.

What happened?

After receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine, Shaw suffered from severe headaches a week later, and then fell seriously ill.

In a statement released by the BBC, Shaw’s family said: “Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later.

“She was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head. Tragically, she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon.

“We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always.

“It has been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.”

An MHRA spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of Lisa Shaw and our thoughts are with her family.

“As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.

“Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing.”

Who was Lisa Shaw?

Shaw was an award winning BBC radio presenter, and was 44 when she passed away.

She lived and worked in the North East for the majority of her life, except for when she went to Bournemouth University to pursue her degree in Multimedia Journalism.

After completing university, Shaw returned to the North East and began working as a broadcast journalist and newsreader on Metro Radio.

From there, Shaw bagged a breakfast gig on Real Radio and Heart. She picked up a Song Gold Radio Academy Award for Best Breakfast Show in Britain in 2012, alongside her former co-host Gary Philipson, for their show on Real Radio.

Shaw joined BBC Radio Newcastle’s day time team in 2016.

A statement from BBC Radio Newcastle after Shaw’s death said: “We are so sorry and saddened to share with you that after a short illness our beautiful colleague Lisa Shaw has died.

“Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family. She was a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum.”

Additionally, Shaw enjoyed success in commercial radio working as a voice-over artist, and she also had a weekly column in the Sunday Sun.

Shaw is survived by her husband, Gareth Eve, and their two sons.