Batley bowlers impress in defeat at high flying Wrens

Batley slipped to a 52-run defeat at Allrounder Bradford League Championship One leaders Wrenthorpe last Saturday.

Wrenthorpe had opening bowlers Jonathan Rudge and Awais Ejaz to thank for a victory which moves them 16 points clear of second placed Undercliffe, who have a game in hand.

Rudge took his tally of wickets for the season to 69 with an impressive 6-14, while Ejaz claimed 4-33 to take his total to 62 as Batley were bowled out for just 57 with only Roheil Hussain (30) offering any resistance.

Wrenthorpe had earlier been restricted to 109 as Tariq Hussain (5-12) and Huzaifah Patel (3-34) posed problems.

Wicketkeeper Sam Storr (33) and Rudge (31) were the top scorers but Wrenthorpe failed to pick up any batting points which would have extended their lead further over Undercliffe.

Hunslet Nelson seized their chance to climb out of the relegation positions with a 30-run win over Gomersal.

Patrick Hinchliffe (31) top scored in Hunslet Nelson’s total of 153 all out, which saw three Gomersal bowlers pick up three wickets each, as Joe Duffy (3-22), Chris Rhodes (3-39) and James Russell (3-46) impressed.

Jonathan Boynton (39) and captain Graham Hilton (31) put Gomersal in a strong position but when they departed the innings faded away.

Left armer Danny Cross returned impressive figures of 6-21 and was backed up by captain Will Stiff (3-19) as Gomersal were bowled out for 132.

The win takes Nelson 12 points clear of Ossett who have a game in hand as their fixture at Undercliffe has been re-arranged.

Hartshead Moor continue to hover just above the danger zone following an 83-run defeat against Baildon, which leaves them six points above Nelson and 18 ahead of Ossett, who occupy the second relegation spot.

Bowlers Iain Wardlaw (6-42) and Danny Squire (3-67) did their bit, but Baildon’s total of 220 proved too big a challenge for the Hartshead batsmen.

Jonny Reynolds (71) and Hamzah Iqbal (62) were the leading run scorers.

Opener Craig Field (45) battled hard but lacked support as Hartshead were bowled out for 137 with Mounam Ejaz taking 4-51 and they face a crunch game against bottom side Yeadon on Saturday.

Yeadon’s relegation was confirmed as they went down to a four-wicket defeat against Bankfoot.

Jawad Waheeed took 4-32 and Shanz Prangige (3-18) as Yeadon were dismissed for 128. Bankfoot lost six wickets reaching their target as spinner James Massheder picked up 3-28.

Spinners Sanga Cooray (5-44) and David Nebard (4-25) bowled third-place Morley to a 41-run win at Pudsey Congs.

The home side were given a good start in their pursuit of Morley’s 178-6 by openers James Ford (68) and Mubtada Akhtar (39), but once they were parted the innings petered out as Congs were dismissed for 137.

The Morley innings was dominated by a third-wicket stand of 109 between Henry Rush (68) and Richard Jubb (40).