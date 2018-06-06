Batley produce impressive run chase to seal Priestley Shield win

Batley Second team produced an excellent run chase as they defeated Altofts by one wicket to book their place in the Priestley Shield third round last Sunday.

Altofts’ 14-year-old batsman Ben Walsh was the unluckiest player of the day after being bowled out for 99 with a maiden century beckoning.

Steve Palmer (37) was the next top scorer while Hassan Abbas took 4-54 as Altofts posted 231-8 against the Premier Division side.

Suhail Karolia (36) and Jalil Akbar (34) made useful contributions for Batley but Darren Sharp took 4-34 as Altofts fought back.

It took a well crafted 47 not out from Awais Munir to steer Batley home with eight balls to spare.

Scholes eased to an eight-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists to reach the last 16 and are joined by holders Woodlands, who received a walkover when East Ardsley could not raise a side.

Neil Kellett (3-20) and Steve Wood (3-14) helped Scholes dismiss Crossbank for 131 before Kellett (40), Sikander Mahmood (37) and Nick Firth (30no) ensured they overhauled the total.

Cleckheaton are also through after defeating local rivals Liversedge by seven wickets.

Matthew Gibson (67) and Matthew Pickard (40) were the leading run scorers as Liversedge were bowled out for 159 before a key third-wicket stand of 125 between Shahid Rehman (65no) and Ethan Lee (63) steered Cleckheaton to victory.

Hartshead Moor slipped to a three-wicket defeat at the hands of in-form Keighley.

Martin Ellis (85) and Andy Croft (49) were Hartshead’s top scorers as they made a challenging 263, of which Dylan Birkett claimed 4-34.

Keighley chased down the total with 16 balls to spare thanks to a third-wicket stand of 157 between Sam Murphy (96) and Alex Towler (86).

Spen Victoria slipped to a seven wicket defeat by last year’s beaten finalists Bowling Old Lane.

Naeem Khan took 3-17 as Spen were bowled out for 108, and he followed up by making 31 in his side’s victory.

Pudsey St Lawrence eased through as they bowled out Gomersal for just 81 with leg spinner Archie Scott taking 5-13 to set up an eight-wicket win.

Harvey Lockwood top scored with 58 for Gomersal but St Lawrence had little trouble knocking off the runs.

Joe Wigglesworth made 95 supported by Mohammad Bashir (49) as Wrenthorpe posted 246-5 in their 120-run win over Championship One leaders Morley.

Ryan Dowse battled his way to 50 but couldn’t spare Morley from being dismissed for 126.

Hanging Heaton and East Bierley saw their Shield hopes ended.

Hanging Heaton bowed out after suffering a seven wicket defeat to Lightcliffe, while East Bierley were knocked out at the hands of Undercliffe.

Jake Broadbent returned impressive figures of 4-6 and was supported by Mark Whiley (3-32) as Lightcliffe dismissed Hanging Heaton for 100.

Chris Goodair (37) was the only batsman to make an impression for the Bennett Lane side.

Captain Michael Brooke (29no) ensured Lightcliffe secured their passage to the next round.

East Bierley were bowled out for 137 when they batted first against Undercliffe.

Dan Abbott (47) and Ross Monaghan (34) were their top scorers while Adam Frost (4-23) was the best of the Undercliffe bowlers

Veteran Andy Wilson made 65 as Undercliffe edged home by two wickets, despite some fine bowling from Ryan Lumb, who had given Bierley hope by taking 5-34.

Priestley Shield holders Woodlands have been drawn at home to Baildon in the third round, which is to be played on Sunday June 24.

Scholes host Buttershaw St Pauls, Cleckheaton travel to Undercliffe, while Batley visit Lightcliffe

Priestley Shield third round: Pudsey Congs v Keighley, Bowling Old Lane v Bankfoot, Scholes v Buttershaw St Paul’s, Undercliffe v Cleckheaton, Lightcliffe v Batley, Northowram Fields v Wrenthorpe, Pudsey St Lawrence v Yeadon, Woodlands v Baildon.