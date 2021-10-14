Dicky’s Gym boxer Callum Simpson ready to step back in ring

RISING STAR: Batley-based boxer Callum Simpson, who trains at Dicky’s Gym.

Yorkshire boxer Callum Simpson is busy making a name for himself in the professional ranks and trains at the increasingly influential Dicky’s Gym, in Batley, where former world champion Josh Warrington has also learned his art and prepared for fights.

Simpson is now aiming to build up his boxing reputation, which stands at three wins – one by a first round knock-out – and no losses, by aiming to win his next fight at the Oldham Leisure Centre, on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is due to take on vastly experienced Gloucestershire boxer Lewis Van Poetsch in a light-heavyweight bout that he hopes will launch him towards his stated aim of fighting for a number of prominent titles next year.

Simpson goes into the contest on the back of his knock-out win over Richard Harrison. He previously beat Kiril Psonko on a Warrington headed bill at Leeds First Direct Arena and defeated Elvis Dube at Doncaster.

Those fights were in 2019, but he believes he has utilised his time correctly during the lockdown periods and is confident of getting back up to speed.

“I am looking forward to the fight as I have made sure I have made good use of the time I have had to spare during lockdown by training hard,” said Callum.

“And although this fight is not for a title, I’ll hopefully be boxing for titles next year.”

Simpson’s trainer, Mark Hurley, who runs Dicky’s Gym, believes his fighter has every chance to make the grade in the world of boxing.

He cited the fact that Callum has trained with the likes of Lyndon Arthur, the Commonwealth and WBO ranked number one fighter and Lerrone Richards, the former British and Commonwealth champion and current European champion.

“Callum has sparred with a lot of champions in the last few months and he has shown that he is more than capable of holding his own with any of them. He belongs at that level,” said Mark.

Dicky’s Gym is renowned for producing some of the toughest fighters. As with many of Josh of Warrington’s title successes — from English, British, Commonwealth, European, WBC interim and finally the world title — he famously used the backstreet Batley gym as the base for his camp.

Tickets to this Saturday’s fight are available to buy at Dicky’s gym in Batley or by calling 07500 468203.