Cory O’Regan is looking to fly the flag for Dicky's Gym, in Batley, with a bout this Saturday.

Yorkshire boxers Cory O’Regan and Callum Simpson are looking to make a name for themselves as they make their way up in the professional ranks while training full-time at the increasingly influential Dicky’s Gym, in Batley, where former world champion Josh Warrington also learned his art and prepared for fights.

O’Regan and Simpson are now aiming to build-up their boxing reputations and currently have a record of five and four wins respectively and no losses ahead of their next fights on Saturday..

And despite having their last fights pulled unexpectedly at the last minute, both men are hoping fighting for a number of prominent titles next year.

Dicky's Gym boxer Callum Simpson, who is back in action on Saturday.

Simpson, who is fighting at the Ponds Forge Arena in Sheffield, believes he has utilised his time correctly since his last fight and is confident of getting back up to speed.

“I am looking forward to the fight as I have made sure I have made good use of the time I have had to spare during lockdown by training hard,” said Callum.

“And although this fight is not for a title, I’ll hopefully be boxing for titles next year.”

O’Regan, who is fighting in Bolton, insists he has stayed fully focused despite learning his last fight was cancelled on the day it was set to take place.

“I’m very happy with my development and conditioning that Is needed to make me a championship fighter,” said Cory.

“The fact that my last fight was pulled at the last minute has made me even more determined to show what I am capable of.”

Simpson and O’Regan’s trainer, Mark Hurley, who runs Dicky’s Gym, believes his fighters have every chance to make the grade in the world of boxing.

He said: “Callum and Corey have sparred with a lot of champions in the last few months and they have shown that they are more than capable of holding their own with any of them. They belong at that level.”