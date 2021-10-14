Four Purge juniors go forward to semi-finals of England Boxing Nationals

The Purge Boxing Academy team, with boxers John Price and Jobo Young, who have four fighters into the national junior semi-finals.

The Batley gym has produced no less than eight Yorkshire champions this year and now has four still going strong in the England Boxing National Junior Championships, which are down to the last four in each category.

The semi-finals of the nationals are set to take place at the Harvey Hadden Sports Village in Nottingham this weekend.

Purge duo Aneeq Ghani (50kg development class B) and Andrew Walsh (38kg junior cadet) were already guaranteed places in the semi-finals after there were no opponents for them in the quarter-finals.

Jobo Young (54kg) also found himself inactive last weekend when his scheduled opponent, Oldham’s Michael Rattigan, pulled out, so he received a bye into the semis.

John Price had to fight his way through, however, in the development class B at 60kg, but produced a classy display against a good opponent in Emilio Headley, of Northside BC.

Up against the North West champion, the Batley boxer controlled the pace and dominated with a slick performance.