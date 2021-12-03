Archie Smith produced a superb display to win through to the semi-finals of the ABA National Youth Championships.

Smith was the underdog for his male youth cadet under 69kg quarter-final against Andra Manning, from the Phil Thomas club, Tyne, Tees and Wear, as he was up against an opponent who was the previous national champion, the British champion and an England representative in international competitions.

But although it was a close fight that went the distance it was Archie, from the Batley gym, who emerged victorious, via a split decision in the bout at the Spiceball Leisure Centre, Banbury on Friday.

Smith went forward to the semi-finals, which took place at the same venue the following night, but was unable to win again, losing another close contest to Rainham’s Jimmy Wood, who took a split decision.