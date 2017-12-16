Bradford Cricket League’s Priestley Shield is re-drawn

The draw for the first two rounds of the Bradford Cricket League’s premier second team competiion - the Priestley Shield - has been re-made after two clubs were inadvertently left out of the original one.

There will now be four first round ties, which includes local sides Birstall and East Bierley, as the total number of clubs that have entered the competition is 36 - an increase from the 34 who competed last season.

Birstall entertain Baildon in the first riound, with East Bierley visiting Methley.

Woodlands begin their Shield defence at home to East Ardsley in the second round, there is a tasty derby with Liversedge hosting Cleckheaton, while Crossbank Methodists visit Scholes.

2018 Priestley Shield, first round: Birstall v Baildon, New Farnley v Bradford & Bingley, Undercliffe v Townville, Methley v East Bierley.

Second round: Jer lane v Northowram Fields, Undercliffe or Townville v Methley or East Bierley, New Farnley or Bradford & Bingley v Birstall or Baildon, Altofts v Batley, Hanging Heaton v Lightcliffe, Wrenthorpe v Morley, Spen Victoria v Bowling Old Lane, Liversedge v Cleckheaton, Gomersal v Pudsey St Lawrence, Hartshead Moor v Keighley, Farsley v Yeadon, Woodlands v East Ardsley, Carlton v Bankfoot, Azaad v Buttershaw St Paul’s, Scholes v Crossbank Meths, Pudsey Congs v Adwalton.