Cleckheaton seal derby win over Scholes

Cleckheaton recorded an eight-wicket derby win over a weakened Scholes side.

Scholes’ hopes of avoiding relegation from the Allrounder Bradford Premier League have also been dealt a further blow after they were deducted 20 points as their second team failed to fulfil last week’s match with Spen Victoria.

It means they now have 110 points and are 16 adrift of Bradford & Bingley, who are just above the drop zone.

In-form Cleckheaton were simply too strong for a Scholes side who only fielded 10 men and had a number of second team players filling in.

Sikander Mahmood (37) was the only batsman to offer a challenge to a Cleckheaton bowling attack spearheaded by John Thurwell (5-36) as they were dismissed for 104.

Andrew Deegan made good use of the decision to promote him to opener as he made an unbeaten 35 and Toby Thorpe (30) as Cleckheaton eased to their target.

Woodlands timed their run chase to perfection as they recorded a six-wicket win over Lightcliffe.

Josh Whatley (41) and Mark Gill (40) were the main contributors in Lightcliffe’s 205-6, which saw Scott Richardson claim 3-55.

Opener Sam Frankland hit two sixes and 13 fours as he made 106 as Woodlands won with one over to spare.