Batley set to stay in Bradford League’s top flight

After earning promotion to the top flight for 2021 Batley found it tough at times, but kept spirits up to the end of the season and were able to pick up some points that have now proved crucial as ultimately finishing above Morley has meant that they will stay in the Premier for 2022.

Wrenthorpe will be relegated along with Morley after being deducted a huge 164 points for rule breaches for which they have been found guilty by the league.

A statement on the Bradford League website said: “Following a league investigation, it has been determined that Wrenthorpe played an ineligible player in eight of their Premier League matches in the 2021 season.

“This has resulted in them losing all 84 points they earned from those fixtures plus being penalised a further 80 points – 10 for every occasion they played the ineligible player. It means a total reduction of 164 points.

“Under League Rule 18a their opponents are awarded the full 20 points in each of those fixtures. It means that four teams will have their points totals increased in the final league table.

“Those receiving points will be Batley (17), Cleckheaton (16), Bradford & Bingley (12) and Hanging Heaton (1).

“This means that the bottom three positions are Batley (163), Morley (159) and Wrenthorpe (2), which means Morley and Wrenthorpe will be relegated to Division One.”