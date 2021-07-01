Bradford League: Batley delight at first Premier victory

Roheil Hussain: Top scorer in Batley's first Bradford League win of the season. Picture: John Clifton

They still remain bottom of the table, but the manner of their latest result should be a big boost in the weeks to come as they look to avoid relegation.

Roheil Hussain (72, including 14 fours and a six) and Abdul Wahid (66) set the tone with an opening stand of 107. Kasir Maroof (41) and Adal Islam (35) then helped swell the Batley score to 267-6. Although Matthew Race hit 73 for Wrenthorpe their reply fell short on of 248.

Umar Farooq (5-52) and Muhammad Hafeez (4-62) ensured it was Batley winning.

Hanging Heaton climbed above Methley into fourth place after beating them by eight wickets at Bennett Lane.

An opening stand of 124 between Nick Connolly (79no) and Gary Fellows (64) helped Hanging Heaton overhaul Methley’s score of 207, with Ben Kohler-Cadmore hitting 28 and Callum Geldart (26no).

Josh Wheatley (4-72) and David Stiff (3-31) earlier led the Heaton attack.

Cleckheaton’s recent revival came to a shuddering halt with an 135-run loss to New Farnley.

Mark Lawson’s unbeaten 119 helped New Farnley to a 319-4 total before Cleckheaton were all out for 184 with Harvey Booth hitting 51 and Ian Carradice 39.

Birstall got back to winning ways in Division One, but were made to work hard for their two-wicket win over Lightcliffe.

All-rounder Josh Haynes starred with bat and bowl, firstly taking 5-52 as Lightcliffe were restricted to 160-9, then hitting 50 when Birstall squeezed home. Rishi Limbechaya (35no) also played a key knock.

Matthew West hit his second league ton of the season to help East Bierley chase down Baildon’s 214 for a seven-wicket win.

West hit 14 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 120 and shared a second wicket stand of 103 with Danny Cross (48). Earlier, Jack Hebden (4-66) had led the bowling attack.

Gomersal were edged out by one wicket against Carlton after they were all out for 183.

Defeat was hard on Daniel Syme, who hit 66 off 40 balls and took 3-36. Adam Greenwood (39) and Richie Wear (32no) were the other main contributors for Gomersal, but their score was not quite enough.

Hartshead Moor showed improvement with a seven-wicket win over Pudsey Congs.

The bowlers paved the way with Abhishek Paradkar (4-24), Mohammad Shahnawaz (3-23) and David McCallum (3-25) combining to dismiss Pudsey for 107. Paradkar followed up by making an unbeaten 33 to see his side home with almost 14 overs to spare.

A superb unbeaten 121 from Umar Abbas, including an incredible 12 sixes and seven fours, helped Hopton Mills to an 156-run win over Hunslet Nelson in Division Two.

With Chris Scott also hitting 45 and Ashley Mackereth 40 Mills posted a 283-6 score before bowling their opponents out for 127, Mackereth taking 4-18, Michael Carroll 3-39 and Abbas 2-50.

Despite a fifth-wicket stand of 156 between Saif Tahir (87) and Ali Rafiq (58) that helped them reach a healthy 222-9 score, Scholes lost by six wickets to Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Tahir hit 11 fours and two sixes while Rafiq hit eight fours and Sikander Mahmood also contributed 31.

A hard-hitting 88 from Abid Awan, including seven sixes and five fours, plus half centuries from Bilal Ejaz (59) and Qasim Akbar (52) were not quite enough for Spen Victoria as they went down by five runs at Wakefield St Michaels.

The visitors finished on 242-9 in response the St Michaels total of 247-6, which featured a fine 112 not out from opener Qasar Hameed.

Adil Mehmood (44) and Syed Bukhari (32no) gave good support as Awan claimed 4-69.

Matthew Gibson scored 70 runs with the bat and took 5-45 with the ball for Liversedge, but could not save them from a one-wicket defeat to Adwalton in Division Three.

Gibson and Alex Willis (59) put on 139 for the third wicket as Liversedge made 214 after being put in to bat first.

Adwalton seem to be making a habit of winning tight games lately, however, and although they lost nine wickets they scraped home with Matty Waller (77) top scoring.

Crossbank Methodists could not prevent Crossflatts from taking over at the top of Division Three as they lost to them by 46 runs.

Opener Josh Brooksbank (62) top scored as Crossflatts posted 220-7 before dismissing Crossbank for 174 with Mohammad Shahnawaz taking 6-68.

Arshad Jan (69) top scored for Crossbank, smashing five sixes and five fours, while Jotham Barnett hit 25 and James Coulborn was their best bowler with 4-58.