Bradford League: Josh Wheatley is five star for Hanging Heaton while Batley go close to first win

Callum Geldart (67) and Nick Connolly (62) initially helped Hanging Heaton to post a total of 243 and Wrenthorpe were then restricted to 211-9 with Wheatley doing most of the damage in taking 5-35.

Cleckheaton continued their climb away from the relegation zone in the Premier with a massive 10-wicket win over second from bottom Morley.

Former county player Iain Wardlaw was the key player as he claimed 6-50 when Morley were dismissed for 104.

Openers Kris Ward (51no) and Nick Lindley (46no) competed the job, taking just 16.4 overs to seal a 20-point maximum haul for Cleckheaton.

Batley came agonisingly close to a first Premier win as they were edged out by five runs at second-placed Townville.

It was tough going for the bowlers as Townville reached 241-5 from their 50 overs. But the batsmen had a great go at chasing down the runs before the reply ended on 236-6.

Roheil Hussain hit 71 and combined with Abdul Wahid (49) for an 111-run opening stand while Adal Islam hit 44 and Kasir Maroof 32.

An incredible Division One game saw East Bierley beat Keighley by one run in a match that produced 659 runs.

Reece Clarke bowled Ben Hemsley with the final ball of an exciting contest, but the big finish had looked unlikely when Bierley had posted a huge 330-8 total, thanks largely to an unbeaten 124 from Andy Duckworth. He smashed four sixes and 17 fours and was supported by Sam Gatenby (66) and Ben Walter (40).

Keighley took on their big challenge and managed to keep up with the asking rate, with Paul Quinlan hitting an unbeaten 131, until needing eight off the final over.

Max Davidson departed for 42 to a run out from the second ball. Hemsley hit a two and a single before a three from Quinlan saw him lose strike for the last ball. Clarke held his nerve and secured victory for Bierley.

Birstall’s decision to bat first against Undercliffe backfired as they were reduced to 28-5 and although Nick Kaye steadied the ship with 48 and Juned Delair hit 34no their 171-9 score was below par. That was shown as Undercliffe completed a surprisingly easy nine-wicket win.

Gomersal went down by 103 runs to Pudsey Congs as they were bowled out for 169 in reply to 272-4. Andy Gorrod (91) top scored and Liam Fletcher added 47 in vain.

Hartshead Moor are just eight points above the relegation positions after losing by six wickets against third-placed Bankfoot.

Despite 37 from Muhammad Shahnawaz and handy contributions from Chris Wynd (31), David McCallum (26) and Josh Marsden (24) Hartshead were all out for 168 after electing to bat first.

There was more disappointment for Spen Victoria in Division Two as they were left at the bottom of the table after an 88-run defeat to second from top Sandal.

In-form Karl Hewitt and Brandon Hewlett both made 44 while Matthew Westwood hit 56 as Sandal scored 226. Muhammad Ullah did most to restrict them as he took 4-44.

Spen were all out for 138 as skipper Bilal Ejaz hit 44, Ullah 28 and Aneeq Hamdani 23.

Hopton Mills bowlers Umar Abbas (4-51) and Michael Carroll (3-50) helped Hopton Mills to a 19-run win against Bowling Old Lane.

Chasing Mills’ 156, Old Lane were all out for 137 with Ashley Mackereth also weighing in with 2-15.

Kashif Talib (36) and Chris Scott (31no) were the main contributors to the Hopton total.

Sikander Mahmood’s 6-22 played a big part in Scholes’ victory over Hunslet Nelson.

With Craig Wood also claiming 3-21 Nelson were all out for 95 and Scholes reached their target for the loss of six wickets, Wood (29no) top scoring.

In Division Three, Crossflatts skipper Dominic Bennett powered six sixes and 19 fours in an unbeaten 144 as his side beat improving Liversedge by 12 runs.

Crossflatts were made to sweat before completing their victory as their big 303-8 total was attacked.

Liversedge made a brave attempt to chase down the runs. Will Atkin (81), and Alex Willis (61) shared 115 for the fourth wicket while Reuben Shuttleworth hit 75, but they fell just short, ending on 291-9.

Crossbank Methodists completed a four-wicket win after dismissing Gildersome & Farnley Hill for 126 with Arshad Jan (3-58) and Imran Patel (3-16) posing most of the problems.

Opener Christian Duncan scored 36 to give Crossbank a decent start to their reply and James Coulborn (31) helped see them home.

Matthew Crowther (61) and Chris Allen (33) helped Heckmondwike & Carlinghow to make 197-8 as they completed a 39-run win over Windhill & Daisy Hill.