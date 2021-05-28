Gary Fellows leads way through for Hanging Heaton in ECB National Club Championship

Winning all-round effort: Hanging Heaton's Gary Fellows.

The bowlers gave them control of the rearranged tie as their Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League opponents were bowled out for 119.

Bilal Anjam top scored with 48, but spinner Callum Geldart (4-12), David Stiff (3-9) and Gary Fellows (2-32) ensured that Hanging Heaton only had a small target to chase..

Fellows then made sure there were no alarms for Heaton batting as he made an unbeaten 50 from 63 balls to steer them home with only three wickets down. Support came from Nick Connolly (25) and Geldart (19).

Hanging Heaton seconds crashed out of the Gordon Rigg Priestley Shield at the first round stage as they lost by 29 runs to Baildon seconds after being bowled out for 91.

Chris Goodair (41) could not save Heaton from defeat as they replied to the home side’s 120-5.

Another Premier Division side to suffer a defeat were Batley seconds who went down by two wickets at Birstall seconds.

Batley made 178-5 and Birstall knocked off the runs with eight wickets down.

Holders New Farnley eased into the second round with an eight-wicket win over Spen Victoria who were all out for 117.

Veteran Murphy Walwyn made 41 to help East Bierley seconds to a four-wicket win over Bankfoot. He and Liam Walsh (39) ensured their side chased down Bankfoot’s 161-6. Tom Hoyle (3-52) was the best of the Bierley bowlers.

Cleckheaton seconds eased to a seven-wicket win over Rodley after bowling them out for 80. James Ives (3-11) and Kayne Whitehead (3-12) were among the wickets while Craig Blackburn (39no) ensured victory.

Gomersal seconds came through a tight finish to beat Undercliffe by two runs.