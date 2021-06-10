Ton-up openers Gary Fellows and Nick Connolly set Hanging Heaton on way to ECB tie win

Century: Hanging Heaton's Nick Connolly.

Centuries from openers Gary Fellows and Nick Connolly helped them into the third round at the expense of Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier side Elsecar.

With Fellows scoring 118 and Connolly 113, Heaton were able to post a big 307-4 score from their 40 overs and they went on to record a 49-run victory.

Both batsmen hit three sixes and 13 fours in an opening partnership of 236 before skipper Ben Kohler-Cadmore weighed in with a quick 26.

Elsecar gave it a good go in their reply with former Gomersal batsman Kashif Naveed hitting 72, but their challenge ultimately faltered and they ended on 258-8 with Josh Wheatley and Callum Geldart taking two wickets each.

Hanging Heaton now face an away trip to Yorkshire League North side Woodhouse Grange on Sunday, June 27.

In the Gordon Rigg Bradford League there was more joy for Hanging Heaton as they beat Farsley by 75 runs in the Premier.

Geldart took the starring role as he smashed three sixes and 12 fours in a knock of 115. With Connolly also contributing 57, Heaton made 250-7 then kept Farsley to 175-9 as Wheatley and Danny Glover both took 3-44.

Bottom of the table Batley were well beaten by nine wickets by third-placed New Farnley after being restricted to 179-9.

Contributions of 45 by Kasir Maroof, 30 by Adam Islam and 28 from Roheil Hussain were not quite enough as Farnley passed the Batley score with 19 overs to spare.

The arrival of overseas player Charitha Kumarasinghe cannot come soon enough for Cleckheaton after they slipped deeper into relegation trouble with a 66-run defeat to Methley.

Spinner Amir Hussain’s 6-67 should be a source of encouragement for the Moorend side, but Methley were able to post 281-9.