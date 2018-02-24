Dewsbury’s Stead targets wheelchair rugby success after Great Britain call

Dewsbury Paralympic athlete Jamie Stead has been selected to represent Team GB in the inaugural King Power Quad Nations Tournament.

As a keen sportsman, Jamie, who has Cerebral Palsy, tried a number of sports before settling on wheelchair rugby.

He made his international debut at the Canada Cup in 2014 and has gone on to represent GB at European and World level, returning from the European Championships in Finland with a gold medal.

Jamie made his Paralympic debut at the 2016 Rio Paralympic games and was a key part of the squad’s success defending their title at the 2017 European Championships.

The inaugural King Power Quad Nations brings together Paralympic gold, silver and bronze winning medallists from Australia, Japan, the USA and Great Britain for a sporting event filled with thrills, spills, endless energy and extreme action.

One of the only full-contact disability sports, Wheelchair Rugby (originally called Murderball) is played by two teams of four who aim to score by carrying the ball across the opposing team’s try line.

Wheelchair Rugby was first recognised as a full medal sport at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney and has since been an integral part of the Paralympic and Invictus Games.

Jamie said; ‘It’s going to be great playing these teams in Leicester which is where my home club Tigers is.

“I want to really make my mark in this tournament and ensure I am on that plane to Australia later in the year as part of the World Championships team.

“I know we are a medal winning team and this year we will prove it.”

The King Power Quad Nations take place between March 9-11 at the Leicester Arena, featuring the world’s best players from the four top nations.

As reigning European Champions Great Britain will be looking to capitalise on home court advantage as they take on the world’s best.

Tickets start at £5 with special offers available for groups and families and are available from http://www.wrquadnations.com .