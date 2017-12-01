Batelians overcome high flying West End United to progress in Hodgson Cup

Old Batelians Reserves booked a place in the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Hodgson Cup third round as they secured a 2-1 win away to West End Park.

After a goalless first half, the game came to life after the break and Batelians progressed thanks to goals from Razeb Raja and Chris Goodair.

It wasn’t a very good day for West End, as they slipped to third place in Division Five.

Norristhorpe Reserves are the new leaders after they continued a recent good run with an impressive 6-1 win away to Leeds Modernians Reserves.

A Jack Brazier brace plus goals from Elliott Di Matteo and man-of-the-match George Woodcock put Norristhorpe 4-0 up at half-time.

Liam Ramsden and Sam Reid extended the lead before Modernians grabbed a late consolation goal as the visitors picked up an eighth win of the season to move top.

Dewsbury Rangers earned a thrilling 6-5 win over Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves as they moved out of the Division One relegation zone.

Rangers were struggling for goals in the early part of the season but have turned round their form and have now secured three victories from seven matches.

Gareth Smith led the way with a hat-trick, including a penalty, while Jack Smith, Rob Smith and Sam Wilson were also on target.

Norristhorpe fought back from 4-1 down to earn a thrilling 5-5 draw at home to North Leeds. Although Norristhorpe have lost two of their opening 10 matches, they have four draws, which leaves them back in fifth place in Division Three, four points behind leaders Horsforth St Margaret’s Reserves, who also have a game in hand.

Elliott Harris, Paul Hewson, Sean Morrell, Waqaar Rafiq and Jamil Waller seemingly put North Leeds on course for victory but Norristhorpe fought back superbly as Danny Mountain bagged a hat-trick and Dan Ganon converted two penalties to earn a share of the spoils.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves remain bottom of Division Four, without a single point, after suffering a 10th straight defeat as they went down 2-1 away to Calverley United Reserves (Nyle Rossendale and Danny Sooltan).