Bordman registers brace as Littletown seal Premier win

Littletown returned to winning ways in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division when they defeated Wibsey 2-1 last Saturday.

Much travelled semi-professional Rob Bordman bagged a second half brace, which was enough to seal all three points, despite Jordan Northin replying for Wibsey.

Victory leaves Littletown seventh in the table but they have closed to within a point of Wibsey, who are just above them.

Lower Hopton suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to second-bottom side Britannia Sports, which leaves them looking anxiously over their shoulders.

Britannia have closed to wthin two points of Hopton and have two games in hand after Doran Jordan scored both their goals, with Liam Royal replying for Hopton.

Overthorpe maintained their upturn in form as they defeated Hunsworth 8-1 in Division One and are now unbeaten in their last three matches.

Overthorpe were 4-1 up at half-time and victory leaves them fifth in the table, six points off the top two.

Tim Clarke fired a hat-trick and Kristian Angus struck twice, while Jake Harrison, Jack Allerton and Elliot Brooke were also on target.

Tom Vertigans scored Hunsworth’s goal but they have slipped to second-bottom.

Hartshead and Wyke Wanderers bowed out of the West Yorkshire League Cup.

Premier Division Hartshead suffered a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Amateurs, who scored all their gioals in the second half.

It was Hartshead’s first match since January 20 after they had seen their last four matches postponed and they are left to concentrate of their top flight survival bid, starting away to Hunslet Club this Saturday.

First division Wyke were hampered as they had Ryan Clay sent off and although Karl Fawcett scored both their goals it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-2 defeat at Division Two high fliers Otley Town.

Howden Clough slipped to a 4-2 defeat at home to Featherstone Colliery and are third-bottom in Division Two.

Clough have four wins and two draws from their 14 games and are level on 14 points with second-bottom Altofts, with Brighouse Old Boys a further four behind having also played a game more.

Hartshead Reserves claimed their sixth win of the season in Alliance Division One as thesealed an impressive 6-1 victory over Pool Reserves.

Adam Hird led the way as he bagged a brace, while Jordan Fox, Jack Rogerson, Tom Smith and Jordan Tailford were also on target as Hartshead moved up to seventh place with 26 points from 21 games.

Howden Clough Reserves pushed second placed Kirk Deighton Reserves close before slipping to a 1-0 defeat in Alliance Division Two and they remain third-bottom.

Wyke Wanderers are a place above Clough but are now four points better off after they earned a fine 5-0 success over Hampsthwaite United Reserves.

It was Wyke’s seventh win in 17 matches as they look to climb the table.