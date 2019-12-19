Carr bags hat-trick as Howden Clough secure victory to move joint top of table

Howden Clough moved joint top of Wakefield League Division One last Saturday thanks to a 4-2 win away to Ossett Dynamoes.

Clough are level on 21 points with West End Terriers but have now played four games more after last week’s match was the only one in the division to survive.

Warren Carr led the way as he bagged a hat-trick, while Reece Scholes was Howden Clough’s other goal scorer, with Ryan Ellis and Michael Lemm replying for Ossett, who remain fifth in the table.

Overthorpe Sports picked up a fifth win from 11 games in Division Two as they earned a 4-2 victory over Hemsworth Town.

The win sees Overthorpe move sixth in the table and are one of four sides level on 15 points.

Thornhill United — whose game away to City of Wakefield was one of three in the division to be postponed — remain top of the table.

Thornhill have 21 points from eight games and are three ahead of AFC Sheaf, with Hemsworth Town six behind with a game in hand.

Thornhill’s last two fixtures have been postponed and their last outing was an 8-1 reversal away to Last Orders on November 30.

United are also still involved in two cup competitions and will entertain Crofton Sports Reserves in the Jim Callaghan Cup and face a derby trip to Overthorpe Sports in the Division Two League Cup - with dates for both those ties to be arranged for the new year.

Hanging Heaton’s Premier Division trip to Durkar was one of three in the top flight to be postponed and they remain in seventh place with six points from six matches.

Hartshead picked up their sixth win in West Yorkshire League Division One as they won 5-1 away to Kippax.

Hartshead are in Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup action on Saturday when they entertain Tingley Athletic Reserves.

Overthorpe Sports slipped to a 5-0 defeat at Kellingley Welfare and although they remain top of Division Two, they are just four points ahead of Brighouse Sports having played four games more.