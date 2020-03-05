Cracking Williams goal unable to prevent Littletown slipping to Rovers defeat

Littletown suffered a third straight defeat in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division last Saturday as they went down 3-2 away to Route One Rovers.

Defeat sees Littletown stay six points behind leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors but they have now played two games more.

A cracking contest saw Littletown capitalise on Route One’s slow start and they led 1-0 at the break thanks to another goal by Scott Lightowler.

Adam Williams doubled the advantage with a cracking goal after 54 minutes but after that Littletown faded as Route One increased the tempo.

Haseeb pulled a goal back two minutes later and the home side equalised in the 75th minute courtesy of Danny Hussain’s goal.

Rovers then snatched a winner five minutes from full-time through Awais Khan.

Horsforth St Margarets are the side most likely to catch Littletown for although they are back in seventh place, they are nine points behind the Beck Laners having played six games fewer.

Horsforth were not in league action last week as they progressed to the next round of the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield with a convincing 10-0 win over Colton.

A number of other league fixtures were again postponed as bad weather continues to decimate the programme.

Among the casualties was Lower Hopton’s home game against leaders Farsley Celtic.

Hopton are bottom of the table with four points from 15 matches but they are just two behind Drighlington with four games in hand.

Drighlington slipped to a 2-0 defeat away to Leeds Medics and Dentists, who moved up to eighth place following two second half goals from Adam Derradji.

Elsewhere in the top flight Athletico moved above Toller into ninth place following a 3-1 win away to Calverley United, while Stanley United overcame Wortley 5-3 and are fifth, six points behind Littletown with two games in hand.

No other local games survived last weekend, while the West Yorkshire League programme was also decimated by waterlogged pitches.