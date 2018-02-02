Crown hit double figures in emphatic away win at Town

Crown Gawthorpe recorded an emphatic 10-0 victory over Pontefract Town in the Wakefield League Premier Division last Saturday.

It was Crown’s fourth win of the season after Jacob Holt bagged a brace, while Ben Ellis, Ryan Gray, Luke Newsome, Wayne Newsome, Joseph Rhodes and Ryan Wilby were also among the goal scorers.

Crackenedge’s game away to Real Moor fell victim to the weather and they have not played a league fixture since November 18.

Crackenedge have slipped to sixth in the table and have only played four league fixtures so far and must play 14 games before the end of the season.

They will hope for a let up in the recent bad weather this week as they are due to face Beeston St Anthony’s at St John Fisher School in the West Riding County Challenge Trophy.

Fox and Hounds switched their key Division One fixture to Durkar after Kirklees Council pitches were again closed last weekend.

Dominic Oldham gave Durkar a first half lead but Patrick Davies rescued a point for Fox and Hounds, who remain third, five points behind leaders Durkar.

Thornill United were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Horbury Athletic in Division Two, while Howden Clough bowed out of the Jim Callaghan Cup after losing 8-1 away to Red Lion Alverthorpe.

Red Lion raced into a 7-1 interval lead, with Jack Scott netting Clough’s consolation goal, and the home side progressed thanks to four goals from Nick Clarke plus strikes by Joseph Clarke, Craig Holdsworth, Danny Jones and John Morgan.

Wyke Wanderers secured a 3-0 win over Howden Clough’s first team and remain fifth in West Yorkshire League Division One, four points behind second placed East End Park.

Hartshead Reserves are seventh in Alliance Division One after they earned a 3-2 win away to East End Park Reserves.

Hunsworth were edged out 5-4 away to TVR United in West Riding County Amateur League Division One. Goals from Alex Gaunt, Ryan Templeton, Cameron Whalley and Jack Cooper couldn’t prevent defeat which leaves Wyke a point above second-bottom Tingley Athletic.

Norristhorpe Reserves slipped to only their second defeat in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five, losing 2-1 away to Tyersal Reserves.

Tyersal took the lead but MoM Sam Everett equalised and had another effort ruled out for offside.

Luke Harrington missed a glorious chance from six yards out before Tyersal broke to grab the winning goal.

Gareth Smith scored a penalty as Dewsbury Rangers earned a 1-1 draw against Leeds Medicvs and Dentists thirds in Division One.