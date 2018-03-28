Davies maintains impressive goal scoring run as Liversedge progress in cup

Liversedge booked their place in the Northern Counties East League Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 3-2 victory over Dronfield Town on Monday night.

Liversedge made a blistering start to the game and although they missed a penalty inside the first minute, the Clayborners raced into a 3-0 lead after just 17 minutes.

Liversedge broke from the kick off and were awarded a penalty 20 seconds into the match only for Rhys Davies to see his spot kick brilliantly saved.

Davies made up for his miss when he put Sedge ahead after three minutes and shortly after Aaron Fell was sent in on goal and slotted home to make it 2-0.

Davies bagged his second goal after 17 minutes, taking his tally to eight in the last seven games, and Liversedge were in complete control.

However, Dronfield belied their mid-table position in Division One by producing a superb fight back.

Mark Fereday converted a 31st minute penalty to give the home side hope before half-time.

Fereday grabbed his second goal with 10 minutes remaining but Liversedge held on to progress and keep alive their hopes of winning some silverware.

Sedge were unable to complete a quickfire Premier Division double over Harrogate Railway Athletic when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home last Saturday.

Liversedge had won 3-0 away to Harrogate four days earlier thanks to goals from Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies and Joe Walton but were beaten in the reverse fixture.

Lincoln Adams put Harrogate ahead with a 25th minute penalty and Adam Carter doubled the advantage five minutes before half-time.

Rhys Davies maintained his impressive scoring run by pulling a goal back, the sixth consecutive match he was on the scoresheet, but Liversedge were unable to find an equaliser.

Liversedge visit Penistone Church on Saturday before embarking on a run of at least 11 matches in 25 days during April.