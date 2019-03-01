Defeat leaves Wyke at foot of West Yorkshire League Premier table

Wyke Wanderers are rooted to the foot of the West Yorkshire League Premier Division after they slipped to a 15th defeat of the season at the hands of Whitkirk Wanderers last Saturday.

Defeat leaves Wyke two points behind second-bottom Salts and 12 adrift of Sherburn White Rose.

Jason Kitchen’s 36th minute strike gave Whitkirk a slender half-time lead but the home side took complete control after the break and further goals from Oliver Maude (two) and Akeel Miller sealed victory.

It was a disappointing day for all local sides as Hartshead slipped to eighth place in Division One following a 3-1 defeat away to Whitkirk wanderers.

Owan Asquith hit a consolation goal for Hartshead but Wetherby took the points as Chris Travena struck a brace and Brian Blewitt was also on target.

Howden Clough are bottom of the table after they suffered a 6-0 defeat to Newsome.

Jamie Jobarteh had an eventful game as he scored a goal but was sent off for two yellow cards.

Conor Sykes (two), Darius Matherson, Curts Roberts and Karl Gledhill made up the Newsome tally.

Hunsworth went down 2-0 at Altofts in Division Two.

Kyle Kershaw’s goal helped Hartshead Reserves record a 1-0 win over Headingley Reserves in Alliance Division One but Howden Clough Reserves lost 3-0 at Kirk Deighton Rangers Reserves, while Wyke Wanderers Reserves went down 5-0 to Ilkley Town in Alliance Division Two.