Dewsbury Rangers Reserves progress in Hodgson Cup as holders Norristhorpe bow out

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves have yet to earn a single point in the Yorkshire Amateur League but they are through to the Hodgson Cup third round following a 4-2 win over Methley United last Saturday.

Cup holders Norristhorpe Reserves bowed out after losing 5-2 at home to Gildersome Spurs Reserves.

Ben Bastow and James Wilby put Spurs 2-0 but Tom Boocock and Luke Harrington hit back to equalise for Hartshead.

Bastow and Wilby added a second goal each and Sam Innes also scored to seal his side’s victory and end Norristhorpe’s hopes of retaining the trophy.

Batelians suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to Garforth Rangers and slip to sixth place in Division One, where .

Dewsbury Rangers are third-bottom after they went down 3-1 away to Sky Blue, who had Adam Flanagan, Benji Thomas and Ben Ingham on target.

Norristhorpe earned a 4-2 win away to Colton in Division Two as Danny Mountain (two), Dan Gannon and an own goal accounted for their opponents.

Division Five leaders West End Park suffered a 1-0 defeat at Rothwell Reserves with the only goal coming when the visitors centre back headed a corner into his own net.

Batelians Reserves earned a 3-2 win away to Shire Academics Fourths and climbed to sixth place in the table.

n Howden Clough moved off the foot of West Yorkshire League Division One and out of the relegation zone after they earned an impressive 6-1 victory over Leeds Modernians.

It was Clough’s best performance of the season as Andrew Griffiths and Kyle Laycock bagged two goals apiece, while Neil Griffiths and James Keen struck as they picked up only their third win of the campaign.

Clough can move further away from the foot of the table when they travel to bottom side Oxenhope Recreation this Saturday.

Hartshead Reserves fought out a 2-2 draw at home to Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves in Alliance Division One.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves had Sam Ash (two) and James Acton on target but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-3 defeat at home to Howden Clough in Alliance Division Two.