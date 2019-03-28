Farrer and Smith lead Hartshead to derby success

Hartshead secured a comprehensive 5-0 derby victory over Howden Clough in West Yorkshire League Division One last Saturday.

Victory leaves Hartshead seventh in the table, although their hopes of challenging for promotion diminished several weeks ago, while Clough are now nine points adrift at the foot of the table and seem certain to be relegated.

Clough have just four matches of the season remaining, having played more than any of the sides around them, and face a trip to Otley Town on Saturday.

Joel Farrer and Benjamin Smith led the way with a brace apiece for Hartshead, while Stuart Kiltie completed the tally.

Wyke Wanderers were condemned to a 17th defeat of the season, as they went down 6-1 at home to Sherburn White Rose, and are five points adrift of Salts at the bottom of the Premier Division.

One time Liversedge player Regan Fish bagged a hat-trick and was supported by Daniel Middleton, who also hit a treble as Sherburn moved into 11th spot.

Hunsworth suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to second-bottom side Brighouse Old Boys in Division Two.

Kyle Wilcock struck for Hunsworth but Brighouse claimed the spoils thanks to goals from Devon James and Curtis Hall.

Hartshead Reserves suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Horbury Town Reserves in Alliance Division One.

Alfie Hill bagged the only goal of the game and defeat leaves Hartshead 10th in the table with 25 points from 23 games.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to fellow strugglers Old Centralians Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

The win saw second-bottom Centralians close to within two points of Wanderers.