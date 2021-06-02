Final joy for Liversedge in first Yorkshire Trophy competition

Liversedge goal scorer Oliver Fearon.

In front of a crowd of 364, Liversedge produced a strong display in which they clinched victory with three second half goals.

John Cyrus gave them a flying start with the opening goal after only five minutes and it stayed 1-0 up to the break.

Another fast start to the second period saw recent signing Gavin Allott double the advantage in the first minute. Oliver Fearon made it 3-0 on 73 minutes and a late Luke McGinnell own goal wrapped up the scoring.

Liversedge received the new trophy from Brighouse Town official Chris Lister and manager Vill Powell.

The two week competition to give players some end of season participation after inactivity through the pandemic since December was hailed a success and Liversedge match day secretary Ralph Wainwright would like to see it run again next year as a pre-season competition.

He said: “It would give those games some meaning and edge to them and encourage better crowds.”

Liversedge reached the final with a 3-0 win over hosts Brighouse in the semi when Mitchell Dunne, Alfie Raw, with a penalty, and Fearon all netted.