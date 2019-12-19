Forward Walker returns to boost Liversedge’s push for promotion

Liversedge swooped to sign highly rated forward Paul Walker as they look to boost their promotion push in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Walker began playing at Sedge before making his mark with the likes of Garforth Town, Bradford Park Avenue and Farsley Celtic.

He was in line to make his second debut for the club in last Saturday’s derby against Thackley but that match was postponed.

Walker will be with Sedge for the rest of the season and could feature in this Saturday’s tasty trip to Premier Division leaders Penistone Church.

Sedge go into that game lying sixth in the table but with games in hand on the majority of sides above them.

They trail Penistone by eight points but have played four games fewer and know victory in South Yorkshire will provide a timely boost to their promotion ambitions.

There will also be a new face in the Liversedge dugout after former manager Sean Regan also returned to the club last week, as assistant to Jonathan Rimmington.

Regan managed Liversedge during the 2009/10 season, but resigned that summer after taking up a coaching role with Scunthorpe United’s academy.

Regan was manager when Walker burst onto the scene and it has proved a double boost with the highly rated forward returning to the club.

Regan had a successful three-and-a-half-year spell as manager with Eccleshill United before resigning in the summer but he is now ready for the new challenge following a six month break from the game.

Just four NCE Premier Division matches survived last weekend with lowly Bottesford Town pulling off a surprise 3-0 win at Bridlington Town as they moved out of the bottom two.

Defeat for Bridlington leaves them just a point above Sedge in fifth place having played a game more.

Jack McMenemy put Bottesford 1-0 up inside two minutes with Robbie Leeming doubling the advantage in the second half before Jacob Fenton’s 90th minute goal completed the win.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare moved up to second place in the table as they secured a 4-2 win away to Goole but then missed the chance to go top of the table on Tuesday when they were held to a goalless draw by Handsworth.

Sam Jones and Steven Jeff put Hemsworth 2-0 up in the opening 13 minutes before Terence Barwick pulled a goal back.

Reagan Waud equalised five minutes into the second half but goals from Rikki Paylor and Nash Connolly secured Hemsworth victory.

Eccleshill United also did neighbours Liversedge a favour as they earned a 3-2 win away to Grimsby Borough, who slipped a place to third.

Former Liversedge man Eli Hey struck twice in the space of five minutes midway through the first half and Talent Ndlovu made it 3-0 on the hour.

A dramatic finale saw Grimsby score twice in injury time through Daniel Trott and Thomas Jamieson but Eccleshill held on win.

The other game to survive the bad weather last Saturday saw Knaresborough Town draw 1-1 with Barton Town.