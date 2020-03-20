Four players sent off as Hanging Heaton win dramatic cup tie

Hanging Heaton had four players sent off but still managed to win last Saturday’s Jim Callaghan Cup tie away to Red Lion Alverthorpe.

The visitors had two men sent off 10 minutes into the second half and a further two saw red with five minutes remaining but they held on to win 2-1.

Craig Bentley and Jack Armitage were the Hanging Heaton goal scorers, while Andrew Hudson, Alex Wilson, Matthew Armstrong and Declan Bickers were the men sent off.

Victory sees Hanging Heaton into the quarter-finals and sets up a trip to Ossett Dynamoes, who were awarded a walkover against Rocking Horse.

Howden Clough’s lead at the top of Wakefield League Division One was cut to a single point after they lost 4-3 at home to second placed West End Terriers.

Reeve Farnhill, Joe Hampshaw and Oliver Sullivan were the Clough scorers but they have now played five games more than West End.

Clough were due to play their final league game away to Pontefract Sports & Social on Saturday but the league season has been put on hold with all grassroots football postponed.

Thornhill United remain a point clear of Last Orders at the top of Wakefield League Division Two.

They earned a 5-1 win away to Crofton Sports Reserves but Last Orders have two games in hand, while Hemsworth Town are three points behind having played two games fewer.