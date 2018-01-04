Fox and Hounds boost promotion hopes with impressive home win

Fox and Hounds boosted their hopes of securing back-to-back Wakefield League promotions with an impressive 5-1 victory over rivals FC Prince last Saturday.

FC Prince remain second in the table but Fox and Hounds have closed to within three points following their seventh win of the season.

The Batley side led 2-0 at half-time as Craig Bentley led the way with a brace, while Connor Gissing and a Jamie Baulk free-kick helped complete the win.

Thornhill United missed the chance to close in on their Division Two promotion rivals when they suffered a 4-2 defeat away to Hemsworth side West End Terriers.

Defeat leaves Thornhill fourth in the table, five points behind second placed AFC Heckmondwike, whose game away to Snydale Athletic Reserves was postponed.

Heckmondwike have won 12 of their opening 14 matches and are just a point behind leaders Waterloo with three games in hand and they begin 2018 with a trip to local rivals Dewsbury Westside in the Division Two League Cup this Saturday.

Crackenedge have only played five Premier Division fixtures so far and their last game was a 5-2 victory over Mount St Mary’s in the West Riding County Trophy on December 2.

They are back on the County Trophy trail this Saturday when Crackenedge welcome Robin Hood Athletic to St John Fisher High School.

The Dewsbury side are very much in the title hunt but a fixture backlog later in the season could prove their major stumbling block.

Dewsbury rivals Crown Gawthorpe saw their game at Halton Moor postponed last Saturday and they are back in seventh place with four wins and four defeats from eight matches.

Wyke Wanderers saw their West Yorkshire League Division One promotion hopes suffer a set back with a 2-1 defeat away to rivals Whitkirk Wanderers last Saturday.

Whitkirk jumped above Wyke into second place after goals from Michael Elliott and Oliver Maude secured their 10th win of the season.

Mark Conway’s first half strike had helped Wyke go into the break level at 1-1.

Hartshead saw both their planned fixtures postponed with the first team trip to Knaresborough Town and the Reserves game at Leeds City Reserves both falling victim to the weather.