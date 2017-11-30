Gawthorpe receives special award to mark 50 years dedication to Liversedge

Liversedge president Bob Gawthorpe has been honoured by the Football Association after 50 years of outstanding service to the club.

Mr Gawthorpe joined Liversedge in 1967 from Ossett Albion as player coach and has held almost every role with the club, from programme seller and gate man to chairman and now president.

Mr Gawthorpe said: “The nomination came from the West Riding County FA and is for extensive service to football in the area and it was nice to be recognised.

“Part of the nomination is because of the transformation of Clayborn from a local field to a stadium of Level Five standard but I was one of eight people who were involved in that.

“I’ve seen thousands of matches over the years and I love to see the schools use our ground.

“We also host a three-day tournament that attracts over 1,000 children and that really moves me to see that.

“For the people who built Clayborn, it would have been nice to leave a lasting legacy for the people of North Kirklees.”

Mr Gawthorpe was rocked when Liversedge were broken into last week but has been left humbled at the generosity which saw over £1,100 donated in just 48 hours.

Mr Gawthorpe added: “I’m not a sentimental person but two things this last week have been very humbling.

“There are some very big hearted people that recognise what had happened to us and have stumped up money for our club which is very moving.

“It is also nice to see that somebody has recognised that we have turned Clayborn from what was basically a cowfield into a stadium and this has been done with a lack of money.

“We have done this down to our hard work in gaining bank loans and prising money out of people.”

Mr Gawthorpe has spent the last few years fighting to get the access road to Clayborn widened. Without improvements to Quaker Lane, Liversedge are unable to apply for grants needed to update their dilapidated changing and clubhouse facilities essential for them to maintaion their place in the Northern Counties East League.