Hanging Heaton win shoot out to send Clough crashing out of cup

Hanging Heaton progressed to the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup second round following a thrilling penalty shoot out win over West Yorkshire League side Howden Clough last Saturday.

The sides battled out a 2-2 draw in normal time with Jack Armitage and George Porter scoring for Wakefield League Premier Division outfit Hanging Heaton.

Man-of-the-match was Jack Longstaff, while the Hanging Heaton goalkeeper proved their match winner in the shoot out as he scored one of the spot kicks and saved three of Howden Clough’s penalties to see them through.

Norristhorpe suffered a penalty shoot out defeat to Tingley Athletic Reserves after the sides also drew 2-2 in normal time.

Brendan Soulsby and Lewis Collinson twice put Yorkshire Amateur League side Norristhorpe ahead, only for Tingley to level on both occasions, with their second equaliser coming via a soft penalty as Jordan Walmsley was among their goal scorers.

Tingley held their nerve to win the shoot out 4-3 and reach the second round.

There was an 11-goal thriller in the tie between Morley Town and Howden Clough Reserves, which the home side edged 6-5.

Kev Mackay bagged a brace for Town, who also had Ryan Hartley, Kyle Walker, Danny Holland and Rob Gumbly on target but Wakefield League side Howden Clough played their part in a cracking game and replied through a two goals apiece from Joe Bedford and Dom Carr, plus a Warren Carr strike.

The tie involving Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division side Lower Hopton against West Yorkshire League Hartshead was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, as were the games between Tingley Athletic first team and Wyke Wanderers, cup holders Gildersome Spurs at home to Middleton and Woodkirk Valley’s clash with Drighlington.

Hunsworth bowed out of the Bradford District Cup as they lost 4-0 at home to Wibsey.

Wibsey led 1-0 at half-time against West Yorkshire League side Hunsworth and went on to complete victory in an enjoyable game.

Dan O’Donnell led the way with a double, while Joe Burston and Ethan Lee also netted to see Wibsey progress.

Overthorpe Sports are six points clear at the top of West Yorkshire League Division Two following a 5-1 win over Swillington Saints last Saturday.

They lead the way from Altofts and Brighouse Sports Old Boys, who are joint second and have both played a game less than Overthorpe.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves earned a 2-1 win over Altofts Reserves and are ninth in Alliance Division Two.

Goals from Connor Gray and Waqas Iqbal secured Wyke’s third win of the season.