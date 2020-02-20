Hartshead and Wyke left frustrated as weather decimates football fixtures

Hartshead and Wyke Wanderers were both left kicking their heels as all but three of the West Yorkshire League fixtures fell foul of the poor weather last weekend.

The entire first and second division programme saw all matches postponed, while just one top flight game and two in Alliance Division Two survived.

Hartshead and Wyke had fought out a 2-2 draw in their Division One derby the previous week.

Jonjo Haley and Tom Smith netted for Hartshead, with Ashley Andrews and Louis Sterling replying to earn Wyke a share of the spoils, which saw them climb out of the bottom two in the table on goal difference.

Sixth placed Hartshead are due to visit Rawdon on Saturday, while Wyke entertain Pool looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Howden Clough’s Division Two game at home to Leeds Modernians was also postponed last week and they remain bottom of the table, eight points behind Tingley Athletic with three games in hand.

Clough had recorded a West Yorkshire League Cup upset the previous week when they defeated first division side Glasshoughton Rock 1-0 thanks to a 75th minute goal by Andrew Griffiths which booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Howden Clough are due to entertain fourth placed Swillington Saints this Saturday, while promotion chasing Overthorpe Sports travel to Altofts.

Overthorpe were held to a 1-1 draw away to Harrogate Railway Athletic in their last outing on February 1, with James Heeley their goal scorer and they are a point behind Brighouse Sports having played a game more.

The only Premier Division game to survive last week saw Horbury Town and Field battle out a 2-2 draw in a section which sees Beeston St Anthonys the runaway leaders.

Ilkley Town Reserves moved nine points clear at the top of Alliance Division Two following a 6-3 win over Altofts Reserves, while Sherburn White Rose Reserves climbed to third place following a 2-1 win over Pool.

Howden Clough Reserves and Wyke Wanderers Reserves occupy 11th and 10th places respectively following last week’s postponements.