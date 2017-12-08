Hartshead on the up after recording back-to-back Premier Division victories

HARTSHEAD picked up their sixth win in West Yorkshire League Premier Division last Saturday when they overcame Shelley 1-0.

It was Hartshead’s second successive league win. Ashley Burton scored the only goal of the match and they are now unbeaten in four matches in all competitions, with a Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-final to look forward to in the new year.

Victory at Princess Mary playing fields was enough to see them climb to 11th place and they are now within a win of a host of clubs, including last week’s opponents, who are fourth.

Wyke Wanderers lost ground in the Division One title race when they sipped to a 3-1 defeat away to East End Park.

Matt Conway struck for Wyke but they were not helped when Brad Emerson was sent off for two bookable offences and they are now four points adrift of leaders Rawdon Old Boys.

Wyke will bid to bounce back when they travel to sixth placed Wetherby Athletic this Saturday.

Howden Clough are third-bottom, a point above Brighouse Old Boys and three ahead of bottom side Oxenhope Recreation, after they suffered a 6-2 defeat away to Kippax.

Clough can climb the table when they host Altofts, who are level on 11 points with them, this Saturday.

Hartshead Reserves remain third-bottom in Alliance Division One after they suffered a ninth defeat in 15 matches as they went down 3-0 away to Pool Reserves.

Pool had Wiliam Johnson, Hamish McNeil and Matthew White on target as they moved up to 11th place, five points clear of Hartshead, who have one win and five draws from 15 games.

Howden Clough Reserves fought out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Sherburn White Rose Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Maison Cleghorn bagged a brace for Clough, who also had George Brook on target, while Sherburn earned a share of the spoils thanks to goals from Tyrone Clarke, Craig Hobson and Nigel Ward.

The draw leaves Clough 11th place in the table with 17 points from their 13 matches played two points outside the top six.