Hartshead suffer defeat as local football programme is decimated

Hartshead suffered a 4-2 defeat away to Rawdon Old Boys in West Yorkshire League Division One last Saturday on an afternoon when local football was once again decimated by stormy weather.

Dean Pickles struck a brace for Rawdon, while Craig Nicholls and Lewis Nightingale were also on target.

Defeat leaves Hartshead back in sixth place and they are due to host second placed Otley Town this Saturday.

Wyke Wanderers home game with Pool was one of four first division matches to fall foul of the bad weather and they are due to visit Salts on Saturday.

The Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-final between Wyke and Hartshead has been set for Thursday March 26 at Liversedge FC’s Clayborn (kick off 7.30pm).

Every scheduled game in Division Two was postponed, while Wyke Wanderers Reserves suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Brighouse Sports Old Boys Reserves in Alliance Division Two, with Evrad Mpouli scoring both goals for the home side.

Not a single local game in the Yorkshire Amateur League survived, with a total of 11 matches going ahead, while another three were abandoned.

Horsforth St Margarets eased into the next round of the Terry Marflitt Trophy with a 9-0 hammering of Alwoodley, while Fairbank United overcame Golcar United Reserves 4-3 on penalties in the Hancock Cup third round.

Athletico and Toller fought out a 2-2 draw in the Supreme Division, while Route One Rovers remain fourth after a 3-3 draw against Leeds Medics and Dentists.

Middleton moved two points clear at the top of the Premier Division after they recorded a 5-3 win at home to Leeds City but second placed promotion rivals Gildersome Spurs have two games in hand.

Ealandians are third after winning 5-2 away to St Bedes, while the game between Morley Town and Wibsey was abandoned.

Horsforth St Margarets B moved three points behind Championship leaders Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves and still have six games in hand after winning 7-0 at Ealandians Reserves, while PFC are fourth after beating Beeston Juniors 5-2.

Gildersome Spurs Reserves and North Leeds fought out a 1-1 draw in Division Two, while the game between Sandal Wanderers and leaders Middleton Park was abandoned.

Garforth Rangers secured a 4-0 win over Ealandians Thirds in Division Three, which still sees Littletown Reserves 10 points clear at the top, while Woodkirk Valley Reserves against Shire Academics Thirds was another game to be halted prematurely, after 55 minutes.