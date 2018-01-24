Hartshead suffer defeat on trip to Premier high fliers

Hartshead slipped to a 3-2 defeat away to Leeds City in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division last Saturday.

Mark Ferguson opened the scoring in the first minute and went on to complete a hat-trick as City secured all three points, which leaves them third in the table, six points behind leaders Beeston St Anthonys with two games in hand.

Hartshead remain 12th, seven points clear of the bottom two.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves suffered a 4-1 defeat at Ilkley Town Reserves in Alliance Division One despite Alex Hornby scoring a first half goal.

The home side secured victory through goals from Oli Mee, Chris Morris, Miles Ratcliffe and Jimmy Husbank.

Howden Clough Reserves suffered a 5-2 defeat at Otley Town in Alliance Division Two.