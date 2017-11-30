Heavy Woollen League suffers further set-back as Arms resign

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League has suffered another set back with another club resigning from the Premier Division.

Following on from the shock of league champions St John Fisher folding, news emerged over the weekend that Saville Arms, of Mirfield, are also quitting the league.

This leaves the Premier Division will only seven teams and with the records of Fisher and Saville Arms now deleted, Navigation are the new leaders.

They have 10 points from six games, with Linthwaite still red hot favourites for the Premier title with three wins from three matches now played.

Mirfield Town reached the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 7-4 win over AFC Chickenley, despite Shaun McDaid’s hat-trick and Tim Clarke’s strike for the latter.

Mirfield will take on Roberttown Rovers in the semi-final, with the date yet to be arranged.

Town’s new league record reads a win, a draw and a loss from three matches to count and they entertain Linthwaite this Sunday.

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club earned their first points of the season with an emphatic 9-1 win over The Yorkshireman in the Championship.

Heaton signed Michael Smith from St John Fisher and the title winning goalkeeper played outfield and marked his debut with a brace.

James Keen led the way with five goals and Ryan Rylah netted the other two as the cricketers moved to within a point of third-bottom side Yorkshireman with four games in hand.

Deighton WMC are a point clear at the top of the Championship after winning 2-1 at home to Old Bank WMC, who had Tim Bruce on target.

Jason Field put Overthorpe Sports Club ahead at second placed Mount Pleasant, but the hosts fought back to win 5-1 thanks to goals from Adam Ali Ravat, Faisal Adam, Mohammed Adam, Ismail Loonat and Adam Rawat.

Battyeford won 2-0 at home to bottom side Clifton Rangers Athletic to increase their lead at the top of Division One to five points, while Clifton Rangers Reserves stay second after a 6-2 win at Inter Batley.

Tim Blackburn hit a brace as St Ignatius won 3-1 against Birstall St Patrick’s. Sam Duffy hit the other with Kieran Cooper replying for Birstall.