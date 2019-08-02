Heavy Woollen Sunday clubs accepted to Halifax League

There will be a new look to the Sunday League football programme after the Heavy Woollen Sunday League was forced to fold.

A lack of personnel on the Heavy Woollen Sunday League management board led to a proposed merger with the Halifax League.

Instead of merging, the Heavy Woollen Sunday League decided to fold and advise their clubs to approach other leagues for entry in 2019-20.

The Halifax Sunday League accepted, en masse, 15 teams with positive references from the Heavy Woollen League into their competition.

In addition, new sides, Old Post Office FC, based in Halifax, and Sands Lane FC, based in Dewsbury, have also been accepted to the Halifax League.

The influx of new teams has led to a significant re-organisation of the Halifax League constitution, which will return to a three tier structure.

Old Halifax League clubs Waiters Arms, Bradshaw and Ryburn United Sunday have left the competition.

The Premier Division will consist of last seasons champions from each competition.

FC Panda were the Halifax League champions, while Mirfield Town pipped Linthwaite to the Heavy Woollen Premier Division title on goal difference.

Town went into the final day of the season trailing Linthwaite by three points and were also 11 goals adrift of their title rivals.

However, they recorded an incredible 20-2 victory over Cock of the North to clinch the Premier Division title in the most dramatic fashion.

They will be joined in the Halifax League top flight by eight other of the highest ranked teams from each competition last term in Birstall CC — who were runners-up to Mount Pleasant in the Heavy Woollen League Championship — Clifton Rangers, Cock & Bottle, Deighton WMC, FC Hounds, Feathers, Hollins Holme and Linthwaite.

Division One will consist of Cock of the North, who were previously in the Halifax League under the guise of North Bridge, along with FC Panda Reserves, Lee Mount, Ravenswharfe, Ryburn Valley, Snowdon, Thrum Hall, Wellington Westgate, Wire Works, Woodhouse and Park (formerly King Cross Park).

The lower tier will consist of the two new clubs, Old Post Office and Sands Lane, alongside Barum Top, Battyeford, Clifton Rangers Athletic, Clifton Rangers Reserves, Halifax Rangers, Inter Batley, Old Pond, Spen and Triangle.

The constitution of the Halifax League cup competitions will be ratified at the start of August and as the new season approaches, when details of the charity Sunday fixtures, along with the opening league matches will also be released.

Littletown and Lower Hopton have both begun preparations for the new Yorkshire Amateur League Premier Division season, which begins on Saturday August 21.

Both local clubs had to make the switch after the West Riding County Amateur League was also forced to fold at the end of last season.